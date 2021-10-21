Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 108.85% and a negative net margin of 1,880.97%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

