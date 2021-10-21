NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Elizabeth J. Comstock Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $250.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

