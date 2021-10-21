Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells $3,708,038.10 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard G. Rawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $1,691,976.00.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $119.12 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $73.70 and a one year high of $122.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Insperity by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,228,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

