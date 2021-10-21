Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) CFO Daryl N. Bible Sells 108,369 Shares

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFC stock opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

