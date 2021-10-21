Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $800.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $665.00.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $625.14 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $646.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 12.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Netflix by 17.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $147,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Netflix by 1,027.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 41,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,506,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

