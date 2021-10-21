Fmr LLC Sells 239,814 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,814 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.46% of GoodRx worth $65,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 7,347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 161,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 159,733 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 694,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $409,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 875,563 shares worth $36,997,489. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

GDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion and a PE ratio of -52.39. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.