Fmr LLC Has $67.20 Million Stock Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,813,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,884 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.37% of Patria Investments worth $67,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,934,000 after acquiring an additional 107,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 1,653.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 170,170 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the second quarter worth $5,305,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 194.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 1.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.41 million and a PE ratio of 32.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. Patria Investments Limited has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.77%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.