Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,660 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.11% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $67,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 38,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $764.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on PLYM shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

