Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.57

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$22.57 and last traded at C$22.56, with a volume of 62074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

About Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

