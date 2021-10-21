Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 23,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 163,276 shares.The stock last traded at $24.36 and had previously closed at $22.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RPTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.57.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director David P. Bonita sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $244,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $227,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782 over the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.