VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Up 7%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 19,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,091,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.04.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,189,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after buying an additional 681,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 443,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.