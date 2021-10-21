VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Up 7%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 19,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,091,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBIV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,189,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after buying an additional 681,530 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 443,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
