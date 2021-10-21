Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The company traded as high as C$10.39 and last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 101036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 price target (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.96.

The company has a market capitalization of C$559.50 million and a PE ratio of 10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$539.15 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

