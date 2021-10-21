Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Kennametal were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter worth approximately $25,836,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Kennametal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kennametal by 15.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after purchasing an additional 294,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 433.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 267,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 6.6% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,751,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

NYSE:KMT opened at $39.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.