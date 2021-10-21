Natixis Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 83.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $213.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.59 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

