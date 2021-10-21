Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Itron were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 33.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 67.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

ITRI opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -147.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $809,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

