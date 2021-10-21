Natixis Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 274,224 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.6% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 949,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,429,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

ELS opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $76.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.