Natixis Takes $424,000 Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Natixis purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 115,724 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 415.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 19.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after buying an additional 101,208 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVM opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $487.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.22. CEL-SCI Co. has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts predict that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

