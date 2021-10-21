FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $604,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $274.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

