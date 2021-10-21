Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 7,100 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 15.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 10.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the second quarter worth $27,000.

Get NuVasive alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,905.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.39.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.