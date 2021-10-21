Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stericycle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 7,055.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Stericycle by 40.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCL opened at $69.08 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $672.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

