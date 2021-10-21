Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Short Interest Update

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 115,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

GEOS opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 318,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,512,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 150,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 259,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 159,049 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.