Trifast (LON:TRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Trifast in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target for the company.

TRI opened at GBX 124.55 ($1.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 142.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 146.51. Trifast has a 1-year low of GBX 115.75 ($1.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 170 ($2.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £169.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

