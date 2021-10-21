Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 3,750 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at $1,080,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,328,000 after acquiring an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:HIW opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

