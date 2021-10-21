Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 8,274 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,381 shares of company stock valued at $77,561,418. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SQ opened at $255.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.18. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.99, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.31.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

