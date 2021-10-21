Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Position Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 87.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,366 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNBR. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

