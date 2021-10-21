Analysts Anticipate Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will report $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.69. Tronox reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,240%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tronox by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 5.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 4.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 5.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tronox by 12.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $25.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. Tronox has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

