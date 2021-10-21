Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.22 million, a PE ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

