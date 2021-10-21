Sigma Planning Corp Has $458,000 Stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nikola were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 299.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,178,000 after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 539,348 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $5,219,744.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

