Sigma Planning Corp Takes $407,000 Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,795,000 after purchasing an additional 42,334 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,856,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMA opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.