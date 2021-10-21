Sigma Planning Corp Invests $399,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $923,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of QTAP stock opened at $29.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.85. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

