APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 4,800 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after buying an additional 510,073 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,086,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,503,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,920,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

