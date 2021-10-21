Rowan M. Trollope Sells 1,460 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $233,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Five9 stock opened at $158.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.39. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -223.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Five9 by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,981,000 after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,637,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.