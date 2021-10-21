Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) dropped 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 18,182 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,603,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

CENX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.82.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,152,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,975,000 after buying an additional 4,022,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,510,000 after buying an additional 35,482 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,583,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after buying an additional 110,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,565,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after buying an additional 31,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

