StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Sells $117,745.74 in Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $117,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of STEP stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 14,881 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

