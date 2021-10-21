Vijaya Gadde Sells 2,388 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $142,945.68.

On Monday, August 16th, Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $65.80 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 11.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 66.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.