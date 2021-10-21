APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 23,400 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The AES during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in The AES by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 908,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The AES by 10.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

