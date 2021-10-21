APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 17,600 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,351,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.03 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $145.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.