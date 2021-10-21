UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

NYSE:UDR opened at $54.72 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,094.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. KeyCorp raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

