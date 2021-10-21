Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,678 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,346 shares of company stock worth $7,145,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.80. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.22 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

