Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $28.30 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

