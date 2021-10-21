Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth $92,574,000. Arctis Global LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 272,744 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 435.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,475,000 after purchasing an additional 177,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $101.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $128.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several research firms have commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.44.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

