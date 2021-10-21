Fmr LLC Sells 261,454 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,748,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,454 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in News were worth $70,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,225,000 after acquiring an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in News by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 365,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of News by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of News by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

