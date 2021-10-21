Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.28% of Bel Fuse worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 370.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $138.74 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 4.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

