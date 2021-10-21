Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Holdings Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,113 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.81% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $71,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOK. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 18.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $164,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $454,290 over the last 90 days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.27. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STOK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

