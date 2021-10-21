Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $161.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $146.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $141.47.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $143.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $143.45. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.2% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

