Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $326.51.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $307.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $309.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 260.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 356,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,967,000 after acquiring an additional 257,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 65.3% during the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

