Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.51.

Shares of MSFT opened at $307.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $309.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 260.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 356,138 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after purchasing an additional 257,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 65.3% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

