UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYSRF opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

