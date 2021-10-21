FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $144.19 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

