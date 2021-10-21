Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) Stake Lessened by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF during the second quarter valued at $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

EMFM stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

